CAMILLUS — While “nonessential businesses” in New York will continue to remain closed or operate with restrictions until May 15 under Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders, one of the region’s congressmen has been appointed to a task force created by President Trump to examine how to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rep. John Katko, R-24 of Camillus, was named last week to President Trump’s Task Force on Reopening the Economy. It includes House and Senate members from both parties, including others in the New York congressional delegation.
“There is no question that working families, small businesses and our economy as a whole have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and rebuilding our economy will require significant attention across party lines and at all levels of government,” Katko said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to be named to the bipartisan, bicameral Task Force on Reopening the Economy to begin this important work across party lines and to ensure central New York’s voice is heard.”
Katko said the task force will look for ways to “re-energize the economy, support working families and provide relief to small businesses.”
Specifically, Katko said the task force will advise Trump and the White House on economic issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and will drive bipartisan initiatives to reopen the economy, while considering all relevant guidance from public health experts.
Trump has given governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.
The new guidelines are aimed at easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the virus, while holding the line in harder-hit locations. They make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned, with federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak. And they largely reinforce plans already in the works by governors, who have primary responsibility for public health in their states.
Places with declining infections and strong testing would begin a three-phase gradual reopening of businesses and schools.
In phase one, for instance, the plan recommends strict social distancing for all people in public. Gatherings larger than 10 people are to be avoided, and nonessential travel is discouraged.
In phase two, people are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken. Travel could resume.
Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans, with a focus on identification and isolation of any new infections.
