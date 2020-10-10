KEUKA PARK — Keuka College is suspending in-person classes for at least two weeks after nearly 20 students tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s believed a large off-campus party last weekend led to some of those cases.
Yates County Public Health confirmed Friday that 12 Keuka students tested positive in the previous 24 hours. That brings the number of active cases in the college community to 18. Seventeen are students and one is an off-campus employee.
Kevin Frisch, the college’s director of communications and media relations, said the employee has not been to campus recently enough to pose a health risk.
One case has been resolved.
Out of what they are calling an abundance of caution, college officials said more than 70 students who may have had contact with those infected are quarantined on campus. Frisch said some of the infected students chose to recover at home, while others are isolating in designated campus housing.
“Keuka College has been made aware of an off-campus party last weekend attended by several dozen students, some of whom have since tested positive for the coronavirus,” Frisch said in an email to the Times. “We cannot, however, be certain all the cases identified among students were a result of the party. We have seen cases throughout the region climbing as well, and at least one case can be tied to an alternate source off-campus.”
Given the recent developments, the college canceled Friday classes and will go to virtual instruction for two weeks. Adult and online education classes will remain virtual for the rest of the semester, as originally planned.
College President Amy Storey said students will be expected to remain on campus for the virtual learning period. There will be no immediate change for faculty and staff, who will continue to work from campus, or remotely, depending on their responsibilities.
“We will take every step necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone in the college community while continuing to deliver the high-quality education our students deserve,” Storey said in a press release.
College officials are in close contact with the county health department and following its recommendations and guidelines. The college has bolstered cleaning and disinfecting on the campus and reiterated to students the importance of adhering to the college’s public health policies and protocols.
Frisch said Keuka is investigating the unsanctioned, off-campus gathering. Students found to have attended, which would be in violation of the college’s public health protocols, may face as-yet-undetermined disciplinary actions.