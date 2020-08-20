KEUKA PARK — The ongoing public health crisis has affected two major happenings at Keuka College in a big way.
The college’s 2020 Commencement ceremony, which had been postponed indefinitely from its original May 16 date, has been pushed back to 2021. The Class of 2020 will be honored May 22, the same weekend the 2021 Commencement exercises are planned. The Class of 2021 receives its diplomas May 23.
Additionally, the Green & Gold Celebration Weekend, the annual fall event that combines Alumni Weekend, Homecoming and Family Weekend, will not be held on campus. Instead, there will be virtual celebrations that continue to be planned.
“Neither of these decisions was easy but they were unavoidable, as public health guidelines continue to prohibit high-population gatherings,” Keuka College President Amy Storey said in a press release. “The health and safety of the college community continues to be one of our foremost priorities, so the only option is to postpone any large-scale events for the rest of this year.
“The Class of 2020 overcame unprecedented challenges in earning their degrees,” Storey added. “While we are disappointed that we must wait to celebrate their achievements, I am committed to ensuring the ultimate celebration will not be diminished by the delay.”
The college has created a website, https://www.keuka.edu/honoring2020/, that features more than 500 personalized videos from Class of 2020 members — one for every graduate.
Another pandemic-induced change will continue. The general public will not be allowed on campus through the fall semester.
“We value our neighbors and enjoy having them as part of life on campus, but limiting public access is a key component to reducing the population and maintaining as safe an environment as possible for our students, faculty, and on-campus staff,” Associate Vice-President for Advancement, Communications, and Technology Pete Bekisz said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we continue to navigate this challenging, unprecedented time, and we look forward to the day we can once again open our doors for everyone to enjoy our magnificent campus.”