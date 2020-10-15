KEUKA PARK — With the number of active COVID-19 cases at Keuka College surpassing 70, college officials are temporarily closing campus operations and sending students home.
"We had hoped this step wouldn't be necessary, but the quickly escalating number of positive cases has made this temporary shutdown unavoidable," Keuka President Amy Storey said.
College officials made the announcement in a press release Thursday afternoon, after the Yates County Public Health Department confirmed 14 new cases over the past 24 hours. That brings the total to more than 70.