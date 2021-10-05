Kinney Drugs has announced the availability of Covid-19 booster shots following Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In accordance with CDC recommendations. People who meet the following criteria are now eligible to receive an additional (third) dose:
• Age 65 and older or long-term care residents and had two previous doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
• 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions and had two previous doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
• 18-64 years who are in occupational or institutional settings where the burden of Covid-19 infection or the risk of transmission are high and had two previous doses of Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
• 18 or older and moderately to severely immunocompromised and have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
People who received their second dose of a COVID vaccine at a location other than a Kinney Drugs pharmacy or a Kinney Drugs vaccination clinic should have proof of vaccination to ensure that Kinney pharmacists can administer a third dose without delay.
There is no minimum waiting period between other vaccinations (such as flu, pneumonia, and/or shingles, etc.) and a Covid booster. These vaccinations may be given simultaneously. And, there is no out-of-pocket cost for the Covid booster.
To learn more about eligibility requirements and to schedule a booster shot, go to www.kinneydrugs.com.