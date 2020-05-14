CANANDAIGUA — More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 are part of a recent outbreak at a local nursing home that had almost no cases before.
The Ontario County Public Health Department reported the outbreak at Elm Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in a press release Thursday afternoon. The facility is on North Main Street.
Mary Beer, the county’s public health director, said her department is working with the nursing home and state Department of Health to investigate the new cases after 24 residents and one employee recently tested positive.
Beer said more testing is under way. An employee who is a Wayne County resident and previously tested positive and the new cases bring the total for Elm Manor to 26 residents and staff members (combined).
Beer said Elm Manor, which has provided skilled nursing in Canandaigua for many years, is taking action to reduce the virus from spreading. A representative from Elm Manor, who was not named, made the following statement:
“Elm Manor continues to provide the highest level of quality professional nursing services in a warm and nurturing environment. During this difficult time, we will continue to monitor every resident and staff member. We have followed the guidelines set forth by New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are working closely with Ontario County Public Health to make sure all residents receive the best care possible and that our staff is safe. The health and safety or every person in Elm Manor is our priority.”