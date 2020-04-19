There may have been a collective groan in quarters of the population when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that New York State on Pause — which resulted in the scaling back or shuttering of thousands of businesses across New York — was being extended until at least May 15.
The reasoning, Cuomo said Thursday, is simple: With an ongoing pandemic still killing many New Yorkers, infections still on the rise, and widespread testing not available, it’s not safe to restart the economy. That’s in contrast to some other states that are making preparations to reopen in limited ways.
“Unpausing New York and reopening our economy is going to be an ongoing process over the coming weeks that we’re working through with other states, but we have to do it in a way that doesn’t drive up the infection rate and create a second wave of the virus,” Cuomo said. “We have shown that we can control the spread of the virus, but we can’t now undo all the progress we’ve made.”
While Cuomo thinks the state needs another month before considering reopening the economy, region’s state legislators think there are parts of New York where it could happen sooner, albeit with considerable safeguards in place.
While understanding the continued need for caution amid a deadly pandemic, some of the region’s legislator believe many upstate businesses may not survive for another month of being shut down. They believe Cuomo is using a New York City-centric approach to his approach because of the high number of hospitalizations and deaths there, asserting a measured restart could be done sooner in many upstate regions where COVID-19 infections thus far have affected a smaller percentage of the population.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54, of Canandaigua, said in an emailed response to Cuomo’s decision that her “No. 1 priority is keeping people safe and planning for the reopening of the economy. Part of that is working to support the individuals, farms and businesses that have been devastated by the COVID pandemic. The numbers are clear, our state economy is literally on pause because of COVID, and it is devastating family finances and job-creating businesses.”
Phased-in economic reopening suggestedHelming said restarting the economy must happen in “a smart and safe way. A one-size-fits-all approach across the state will not work. I am asking the governor to develop a regional plan to get businesses back open and people back to work safely.”
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, said safeguards must be in place for segments of the economy to open again. Otherwise, the gains of social distancing and other measures to stop the spread will be lost.
“I agree with our local public health experts and professionals on the frontline, who have been working around clock, that public health remains the top priority,” he wrote in an email. “We can’t risk letting up and taking steps that will make this nightmare worse. The incredible personal responsibility that citizens across this region have shown following the New York on Pause guidelines has made all the difference and helped protect our communities. The risk is real, and we need to keep holding the line.
“It is time to start looking ahead and planning for a phased-in ramp-up of the regional economy by delivering specific and strategic plans for manufacturers and others employers to bring employees back to work within the necessary distancing and testing recommendations and precautions. I support this two-pronged approach moving forward, and hope to hear more on these plans in the coming days.”
Regional approach makes most senseAssemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Victor, said Cuomo must differentiate between upstate regions and the largest city in the United States.
“It should be a regional approach,” he said by email. “The Finger Lakes is not New York City. We need to begin the process of getting more New Yorkers back to work, particularly in the manufacturing, construction and agricultural industries. With rigorous cleaning, widespread mask-wearing and serious social distancing requirements, I believe that we could do so safely.
“We can’t have needless financial hardship, but we also can’t risk increasing of social distancing. We need a balanced approach.”
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, agreed with Kolb. For one, “the economy upstate is so fragile,” Manktelow said from his home. This region “is driven by small businesses, and in particular restaurants, where they’re working on such tight margins,” he added.
Manktelow worries that these enterprises, many of them startups, won’t be able to sustain a shutdown that lasts significantly longer.
As for the closures of marinas and golf clubs, which were deemed non-essential businesses, Manktelow said they are two examples of why you can’t equate upstate and downtown when it comes to proper social distancing. Marinas and golf clubs in the New York City metro area are busier and more populated than the ones in this region, and he sees no reason why golf clubs couldn’t require players to walk courses, as opposed to sitting together in golf carts. And, he believes marinas are another business that could devise ways to social distance.
In a clarification he issued Friday, Cuomo said private golf clubs could reopen with the proper restrictions in place, including no motorized golf carts, but that it would be up to the private clubs to reopen or remain closed.
At his Saturday press conference, Cuomo said a regional approach to reopenings is possible. He suggested there would be “different strategies in different parts of the state.”
Cuomo said infection rates in a region “will be a factor, for sure.”
However, warned Cuomo, “let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” saying the “first priority is life and death.”
Cuomo said if it’s not done properly, the progress the state has made in reducing coronavirus infections could be lost.
Getting people back to work is key
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, said there has to be a way to get more people back to work upstate.
“We’re all eager to restart our economy, get back to work and return to normal life,” he said by email. “While we continue to deal with the coronavirus public health crisis, we must also be mindful of the economic crisis and financial hardship facing families, small businesses, farmers and manufacturers, particularly in upstate New York. After all, they were struggling before this crisis.
“We should begin to work on a measured, regional approach to re-opening our economy and getting back to work, while continuing to incorporate into the workplace the effective recommendations, like social distancing, from public health experts that have helped flatten the curve” and protect the most vulnerable.
Palmesano said the “Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region is not New York City. Upstate, rural communities with lower infection rates should be able to loosen restrictions before highly infected regions like the New York City metropolitan area.”
After speaking with the Finger Lakes Times, Manktelow posted a statement on his Facebook page. It read in part:
“Continuing to hold upstate to the same standards as the metropolitan area when it comes to economic decisions would be disastrous and will only create further hardship for the hardworking people of our region. People here have been diligent in maintaining social distancing and holding down the rate of infection as evidenced by our statistics. I think we are even more careful now than we were a few weeks ago. ... It should be time for upstate to start getting back to business. We must look at this from a regional approach and continue to push the restart region by region.”