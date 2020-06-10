To the Editor:
I read with dismay the letter suggesting that we should just open the doors and "let people decide for themselves" regarding reopening the economy.
It is a recipe for a Second Wave. Historically, the Second Wave of any virus is far more deadly. We need to do everything we can to prevent that second wave from coming.
The insinuation that scientists work from a political motivation is foolish and shows a complete lack of understanding of the scientific process. I was a technician then scientist/engineer for 19 years. I taught science for another 11 years. We go where the facts take us, not our political desires.
The science says that social distancing works. Masks work. You wearing your mask keeps me safe, and my wearing of a mask keeps you safe. Americans are supposed to watch out for each other — not me first and the devil take everyone else! Our motto is E Pluribus Unum. Out of many, One.
This is not about having rights supposedly trampled on. This is about being American citizens! With great freedoms comes great responsibilities. Wearing masks is being a responsible citizen.
We WILL reopen the economy, but we have to be smart about it! If we don’t, COVID-19 will come back with a vengeance. We need to be smart about it. We all need to be responsible about it.
SHAUNA O'TOOLE
Geneva