To the Editor:
I heard a doctor’s report recently about our immune system. A peaceful person will sleep well, digest food well, be content and joyous. These qualities release all good things in our bodies that build up our immune system. Obviously eating clean natural fruits and vegetables, nuts, and free grazing beef and fowl, and fish from oceans and clean lakes also will make a fortified immune system.
Fear, and its relatives — anxiety, worry, doubt — will dramatically weaken an immune system. They also will cause restlessness and sleeplessness. Food will digest much slower and possibly cause gastric disturbances and much less nutrition will be absorb edin the body. All those “good things” that our body would emit, don't happen, diminishing our immune system.
God’s Word has a solution to fear: “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I say rejoice! Let your gentle spirit be known to all men. The Lord is near. Be anxious (worrisome, fretful) for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all comprehension, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:4-7
In these days of viruses and disease, these invisible enemies, fear can happen in an instant and then lead to many problems. Believe it or not, we each have the “will” to choose peace or fear. Now, God’s word is His promise also. Abraham held fast to God’s promise for a son for almost 25 years and when he was 100, and Sarah was 90, they had Issac.
One verse in Romans, particularly we can all apply to ourselves: “and being fully assured that what God had promised, He was able also to perform.” — Romans 4:21
God is God! Jesus said of Heavenly Father that He is the God of the living and that nothing is impossible with God and that all things are possible with God! When we believe and confess God’s word, we are building our faith. When we act, perform, live out God’s word, we are exhibiting faith. A faith flowing life is much more fun and exciting and certainly rewarding and most definitely very healthy. God designed our bodies in infinite detail and the way we are built, our immune system is our defense and armor against viruses and disease. Our immune system thrives on living God’s word.
AL LIBERIO
Palmyra