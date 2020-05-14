Being ready, informed are keys to reopening businesses
To the Editor:
As we look forward to the reopening of Upstate New York, we take pause to try and understand what is necessary of this region’s communities, towns, and villages to make sure that our businesses are ready to open.
At the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, along with our partners from the county government and the Seneca County IDA, we are all getting behind a united effort known as “OneSeneca.” Going to the Seneca County Chamber website, www.senecachamber.org, you will find a link to the document and examples of how to have your business ready to open. While not specific to each business, it is a general outline that you can adapt to your individual needs.
I am not promoting that we open early, rather that we be ready to open when we are allowed to. As a community, I believe it is important that we take responsibility for doing our part to make sure our region has completed all of the necessary guidelines from the Governor.
I am confident in our health department and their ability to bring our testing and tracing requirements up to speed; beyond that our businesses need to have re-opening plans in place. This is the best way to instill confidence in our community and the many visitors this region loves to host. As a business owner in the tourism sector, we encourage everyone to be proactive to help increase our chances of re-opening. It is imperative that we put a strong effort behind this initiative.
Please contact me or the Seneca County Chamber with any questions you might have, we are here to help all businesses with questions about how to get ready. This has not been easy for any of us, but now is the time to show the rest of state what the Finger Lakes is made of. We are creative, passionate, persevering small businesses, and we are the lifeblood of our communities. Let us all work together and be part of the solution to this unimaginable problem.
Thank you,
TOM MURRAY
Chairman of the Board, Seneca County Chamber of Commerce
Owner/Operator of Muranda Cheese