To the Editor:
Why have local authorities not restricted use of short-term rentals during these uncertain times related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to help control the spread of the new coronavirus? As many of us have seen, there have been rentals of less than two weeks (the quarantine period), most of them city dwellers, who have come to spend their “social distancing” time away from their epicenter to our peaceful community.
Local leaders across New York state are doing everything they can to slow the incidence of new cases of COVID-19. The New York City area was a “hot spot” for the virus due to the high incident rate and the number of new cases. At one White House briefing, coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx stated that anyone who recently left New York should voluntarily self-quarantine at home for 14 days to prevent the spread of the virus. At the local level, we are being asked to enforce the restrictions on business operations, social gatherings and mandatory quarantines.
In late March, a release from Schneiderman's office said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory, urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel. The short-term rentals "not only violate the law, they violate the spirit of the travel advisory," he said.
Several counties in New York state have either banned or restricted use of short-term rentals during this time. Several counties and towns in other states including Maine, New Jersey, Connecticut have also done the same. The implications were best put by Kimberly Cook, a city councilor in Portland, Maine. “It's a bit of a gamble for a city where the tourism industry has flourished. ... The concerns for public health outweigh the concerns regarding the loss of income for people who operate short-term rentals," said Cook.
Although we are gradually reopening, we have to be prepared for a second wave of resurgence.
Are “getaway” rentals for long weekends, a week or two truly essential in a pandemic? It is not too late to place restrictions on short-term rentals at least for the foreseeable future. It also will assist the next phase of control, which will be tracing and tracking to keep the resurgence from getting out of control. Awareness, compassion with respect for our fellowmen and neighbors is what is essential, more so during these trying times.
PETER & LINDA D'SILVA
Geneva