To the Editor:
The letter published on May 25 ("Time to open up, let people decides for themselves") was packed with misinformation.
It disrespects scientists, implying that they have acted from political motives. It states misleadingly that "the number of children and healthy adults who have died from COVID-19 is extremely small." It incorrectly identifies Sweden as a nation that tried strict lockdown and saw no significant (beneficial) difference in the death rate, whereas in fact Sweden was notable for its very loose restrictions (compared to other European countries)
The authors advocate the building of "herd immunity," a discredited strategy which in Great Britain and Sweden led to a spike in cases and deaths. The writers seem to believe that every person can make his or her own choice without consequences for anyone else. They do not understand that each person's choice affects other people in ways no one can predict. If you decide to mingle in tight spaces or wander the store without a mask, you are not JUST risking your own health, you are endangering the essential workers who have to serve you, the medical staff who may have to take care of you, or the parents of the kids who go to the same daycare as your grandkids.
I understand that the Finger Lakes Times wants to publish all points of view. However, this is a dangerous view, the spreading of which harms us all. COVID-19 misinformation is like a virus, spreading through the media and internet, with actual bad consequences for human lives. It is for this reason that I am taking the time to respond. I hope that others will speak out as well. The only way to combat the virus of misinformation is with the antibody of truth.
RACHEL WEIL
Seneca Falls