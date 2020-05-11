Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S EXPECTED INLAND FROM THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORES. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, NORTHERN ERIE, GENESEE, LIVINGSTON, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&