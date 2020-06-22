To the Editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the stress level for almost everyone. Anxiety and depression can trigger increased urges to smoke or vape as a way to deal with feelings. Being cooped up at home can increase boredom which, in turn, can increase smoking frequency.
Smoking weakens the lung’s defense against viral infection, increasing the likelihood of severe respiratory symptoms, hospitalization and even death from COVID-19. The current research on vaping nicotine, THC or even flavors alone also shows that it likely weakens your lung’s defenses similar to smoking but we do not have the benefit of decades of research on vaping like we do for smoking.
My colleagues and I are treating patients with the COVID-19 in the ICU at Strong Memorial Hospital and want to do everything we can to help you avoid a life-threatening infection. Quitting smoking and vaping is more important than ever to stay in good health. Preparing to quit will require a focus on overcoming the challenges that come with quitting. The habit of smoking/vaping can be as tough to conquer as the nicotine addiction. Coming up with alternative activities including working on a hobby, going for a walk or other activities can help reduce your urge to smoke or vape.
We believe in you. For support, talk to your doctor and contact the NY State Smokers’ Quitline at 866-697-8487 or www.nysmokefree.com. Or text QUIT to 47848 to sign up for smoke free TXT. https://smokefree.gov/tools-tips/text-programs/quit-for-good/smokefreetxt
DANIEL CROFT, MD MPH
Assistant Professor
Pulmona