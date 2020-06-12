GENEVA — Things were going well early this year for Geneva High graduates Jake Reisch and Matt Reiners, co-founders of Eversound.
The company’s main product, in essence souped-up wireless headphones for older adults, was being used in hundreds of senior living communities in the U.S. to help people hear one-way transmissions for activities including movies, trivia or programs in a group setting.
And then COVID-19 came along.
“Basically, when COVID hit, our whole business changed,” Reisch, the company CEO, said in a recent phone call from Boston, where Eversound is based. “We were being used in more than 600 senior living communities at the time, but the way people were using our product changed dramatically. It had to be changed for physically distanced programming.”
So Eversound, in a relatively short period of time, came up with a two-way communication system to help family members and others talk to seniors — either through glass or from a distance, such as a balcony or porch.
“Our whole model changed. We started March 9 ... and the next month was flat-out chaos, with trying to get our team set up and feeling comfortable in this new environment. We asked ourselves, ‘If we started from scratch right now, what would we be doing?’ We already had programs going. The thing we didn’t have was a two-way communication system allowing people to communicate at a safe distance. Thankfully, we have a scrappy, fast and dedicated product development team.”
Over the course of 60 days, Eversound started a pilot program for its new product with Maplewood Senior Living, an industry leader with a flagship Manhattan high-rise location. Following the success of that program, the product was officially launched recently and is being used in Maplewood facilities across the Northeast.
“From the beginning of COVID-19, we started working on safe ways for residents and families to socialize and even visit with each other,” Brian Geyser, a vice president for Maplewood, said in a press release. “Our ‘Safe Visits’ pilot with Eversound over Mother’s Day was very successful and we’re excited to expand that program over the coming months.”
Reisch and Reiners, childhood friends and 2007 Geneva High grads, started their careers with the company Party Headphones. That was founded in 2013 while Reisch was doing graduate work at Cornell University; Reiners is a SUNY Fredonia grad.
At that time, the group-listening system was in the form of wireless headphones for “silent disco” parties. Reisch and Reiners took that technology to Eversound.
Eversound was based for about nine months in New Hampshire before moving to Boston, where it has about 20 employees. Among the features of the current product are broader frequency ranges to deliver truer sound to those with hearing loss, ergonomic volume controls and antimicrobial materials for use in a clinical environment.
The system’s wireless transmitter connects to nearly all audio sources.
“The biggest issue I am concerned about is not from a business standpoint, but from a humanity standpoint, keeping all of these older adults isolated in some way to keep them safe, but also keeping them socially connected,” Reisch said. “Our mission from the beginning has been to help older adults live with social connection and a sense of purpose. We are beyond grateful to play our small part in keeping at-risk older adults safe and socially engaged when it’s needed most.”
Reisch believes the new product will have value long into the future.
“Our hope is that when social distancing ends, these families will still use the product to talk in person. It’s a very clear way to communicate,” he said. “At 85, all people have hearing loss and hearing aids don’t always work well.”