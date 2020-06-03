GENEVA — In a normal year, the League of Women Voters of Geneva would have worked hard to create a forum for local school board candidates to meet the public and answer questions.
There is nothing normal about 2020, however.
With all sorts of restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, including a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, the League is going online for its city school district Board of Education forum this year.
In an unusual twist, nine people are vying for one five-year term on the Geneva school board: incumbent Mike Ellis and challengers Fred Brockway, Samuel Cappiello, Sarah Cupelli, Brian Finnerty, Antonio Gomez, Shelley Higgins-Corbett, Lisa Pietrocarlo, and RJ Rapoza.
The local LWV is giving district residents the chance to meet all but one of those candidates by way of Zoom; LWV of Geneva Secretary Christine Hoffman said Cupelli is unable to participate. The virtual session is planned for a 7 p.m. start Thursday. Members of the public interested in watching can visit the League’s website at www.geneva.ny.lwvnet.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/leagueofwomenvotersofgenevany to find a link, meeting ID and password.
The videoconference can accommodate up to 500 people. Zoom can be accessed through a desktop computer, laptop, or most mobile devices.
LWV of Geneva President Kim Reisch will moderate the event. Each of the participating candidates will be given three minutes for an opening statement, and each will be asked three questions that were prepared by the League’s Board of Directors. Answers will be limited to two minutes.
Hoffman said the goal is to keep the forum to 90 minutes or less.
“In the past every candidate was asked the same question, but I’m not sure it’s going to work that way this time around,” Hoffman said, noting that each candidate being asked the same questions often produces similar answers.
Unlike past forums, the audience will not be permitted to ask questions.
The school district and League each sent questionnaires to the candidates. View those responses at www.genevacsd.org and www.geneva.ny.lwvnet.org.
District residents should have received absentee ballots in the mail by now. If not, they are urged to email ballotrequest@genevacsd.org or (315) 781-0400, ext. 1101.
Ballots are due at the district office no later than 5 p.m. June 9. There are camera-monitored drop boxes at the front entrance of North Street School and at the district office entrance on the east end of the same building. The drop box at the front entrance is handicapped accessible.