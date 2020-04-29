LYONS — With skyrocketing unemployment caused by the shutdown of a large portion of the economy, people who’ve never had trouble putting food on the table are struggling now during the coronavirus pandemic.
Pandemic or not, the Lyons Food Pantry is continuing its mission.
In the past, people seeking emergency food in Lyons would stop at the pantry in the basement of the Lyons First Presbyterian Church on Queen Street to receive an emergency box of food to tide them over while seeking longer-term assistance.
But with walk-ins on hold for precautionary reasons, the pantry is taking its cue from restaurants: It is delivering.
The food pantry has been making no-contact deliveries to Lyons residents in need since March 22.
And unlike some food-box distributions that have popped up amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Lyons Food Pantry is allowing recipients to choose the foods they’d like — as they did under the walk-in program, said Sharon Lubitow, a pantry volunteer.
Safety precautions are taken throughout the process — from box preparation to delivery {span}—{/span} to ensure the safety of volunteers and recipients.
“The only people in the pantry are volunteers who are preparing the food boxes,” said Lubitow.
Over 10 drivers have been recruited to deliver the food boxes around Lyons, she said, praising volunteers Robin Pacello and Tracy Fraser with finding them. Some of the drivers are people temporarily out of work or working from home.
“What better thing to do than to bring food to hungry people?” Lubitow said.
She said the food pantry is doing outreach about its delivery services.
“We’re concerned about the people never needing our services (before),” she said.
As a designated Emergency Food Pantry, recipients are allowed to receive food once every 30 days, and the box given out is designed to feed a family for three days.
“This is not going to be the way you feed your family always,” said Lubitow.
The food box includes fresh proteins such as chicken and ground turkey, bread, butter and cheese, canned prepared foods and fruits and dry foods such as pasta. The amount allotted depends on the size of the family.
“This is not a charity,” emphasized Lubitow. “This is getting food to people who need it. Everybody has an emergency at some point in their life.”
Demand has been strong, with volunteers delivering anywhere from one to two boxes a day to as many as 13.
Food pantry supplies are adequate, said Lubitow, but cash donations are appreciated, as the pantry purchases products from FoodLink in Rochester. Because there are no regular pantry hours, food drop-offs are not encouraged at this time.
“We have just been supremely blessed with all the people being very generous to us,” said Lubitow. “If people are able to give money, that works for us.”
Those who would like an emergency food delivery or who know of someone in need can call (315) 871-7242.
Check donations can be sent to the Lyons Food Pantry, 11 Queen St., Lyons, N.Y., 14489.