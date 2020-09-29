LYONS — The Lyons Central School District has gone to virtual instruction, until at least mid-October, after a middle/high school faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Donald Putnam posted the news on the district website over the weekend, and confirmed it in a Monday email to the Times. The district is working with the Wayne County Health Department.
“As this is a matter of confidentiality and privacy, we are unable to share specifics regarding this matter,” Putnam said. “However, I want to assure you that we will continue to be proactive and follow the guidance provided by the Department of Health.”
The district went to remote learning for all students Monday, with the expectation of reopening schools for in-person classes Oct. 13.
Putnam said people should be aware of the following:
• Meal delivery for all students started Monday and will be delivered to the students’ home address. People are encouraged to put out a cooler.
• BOCES students will not attend school in-person. They are required to email their BOCES instructors for their virtual link.
Putnam said the following email address are monitored regularly to support students and families:
• For meal delivery, mealsservice@lyonscsd.org.
• For technology questions and support, techsupport@lyoncsd.org.
• For general support, supporthotline@lyonscsd.org.
• Specific instructional information will be posted on school websites.
• People with questions are encouraged to contact the building principal.
The county Health Department wants students, staff and faculty to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and call their health care provider if they have symptoms. Department and school district officials are also urging people to practice safety protocols.
Putnam said the district will provide relevant updates at lyonscsd.org.
“We recognize this is an inconvenience to many of our families, but our primary concern is the health and wellness of all students and staff,” Putnam said. “We thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”