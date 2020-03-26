KEUKA PARK — Hand sanitizer is hard to find right now. A bottle of Purell is practically like gold.
One local business is doing its part to help the community during this unprecedented public health crisis.
Antler Run Distilling, which opened last May amidst the federal government shutdown, will “celebrate” its one-year anniversary in the midst of our nation’s worst pandemic in more than a century. Rather than shutting its doors, or simply offering spirits for take-out, the father-and-son ownership team of Doug and James Quade decided to pool their resources for the greater good.
“When this pandemic came along, I heard about the shortages in hand sanitizer, so I immediately started looking into it,” James Quade said in a video interview with the Times. “As I was doing research, the federal government lifted (FDA regulations) and actually gave us guidelines to start making hand sanitizer. I immediately jumped onto it and started calling local hospitals, health services and finding out if they were in need. They are, and we started producing immediately. We should have those in about seven days.
“We’re just doing it to help out our community,” he continued. “We’re doing it at cost. I haven’t looked into any government incentives … this is just us wanting to do something that we can do for the community.”
From start to finish, Antler Run Distilling’s production of hand sanitizer takes about seven days. When James began the process last week, the initial steps were to begin gathering the ingredients he had not previously had, such as hydrogen peroxide and a gelling agent to make application easier.
“I actually reached out to a few other distilleries that were already in the process of doing this,” Quade said. “Shine Distillery & Grill in Portland, Ore., actually supplied us with the recipe they are using for making their hand sanitizer. This is a really amazing community of distilleries.”
With the recipe and ingredients acquired, Antler Run began the steps to pause their spirit production and begin the transition into making hand sanitizer.
The process, according to James, is a fairly easy switchover. The main ingredient in hand sanitizer is high-proof alcohol, which they already have created. In fact, Antler Run is using the same base recipe for what they would use for their spirits such as Cherry Stuff and Spiked Apple Cider.
It’s a 300-gallon corn and barley mash that ferments in 4-5 days. The fermented mash is then transferred and distilled to a range of 150-160 proof, or 75 percent to 80 percent alcohol — although Antler Run’s distillers allow the alcohol to reach a higher proof for hand sanitizer. From there, the distillers add hydrogen peroxide and a gelling agent.
As of now, Antler Run’s first round of hand sanitizer will be ready next week. The first batch of 750-milliliter bottles, 150 in total, will go directly to health facilities in need. From there, Antler Run has the capacity to produce up to 300 bottles per week, as needed. Once the local health facilities’ needs are met, the company will begin to make bottles available to the public in their tasting room, or for delivery within 25 miles of their facility.
Finger Lakes Distilling in Burdett, Schuyler County, and Black Button Distilling in Rochester are manufacturing hand sanitizer as well.
“I’m just making sure everyone that is directly in contact either with people that have COVID-19, transporters or in the medical industry, that their needs are satisfied first,” James Quade said. “Then I want to make it available to the public, because I know that they need it too.”