LODI — The Lodi Food Pantry announced recently that Seneca Meadows, Inc. and Blue Heron Farm have made several donations this year to provide additional assistance and make up for the added demand from the community as a result of the employment and economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.
One of the new opportunities that arose from the pandemic was the ability to use these monetary donations to purchase food from local farmers for the pantry in an effort to keep as many dollars as possible circulating locally.
Some of the food is being purchased from Blue Heron Farm, a 35-acre vegetable farm on Shaw Road in Lodi.
“We grow A-Z — asparagus to zucchini! Right now we have lots of sweet tomatoes at our farm stand,” said Birgit Lansdowne of Blue Heron Farm.
“As they have done with other food pantries in our community, Seneca Meadows has been there for us in this extraordinary time of need,” said Lodi Food Pantry volunteer Marti Macinski. “Blue Heron Farm, one of our local farms also continues to donate their excess farm produce and they have been instrumental in helping the pantry provide fresh produce almost year-round.”
The Lodi Food Pantry is open Saturdays at the Lodi Presbyterian Church, 8591 State Route 414, Lodi and is following health department guidelines on safety, sanitation, and social distancing. Hours at the pantry are 2 to 4 p.m.