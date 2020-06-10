PENN YAN — When Jeanette Easterbrooks walked into the medical office where she works the morning of June 4, she gave her boss, Dr. Wayne Strouse, a small note card.
“It said, ‘Your presence is being requested at Fox Run Vineyards (tonight) to receive an award for your medical excellence. Be prepared to deliver a short speech. No questions allowed,’” Easterbrooks relayed.
“I was clueless up until the event as to what was going on,” Strouse admitted.
What was happening was this: Strouse was being honored by the New York State Academy of Family Physicians as its Family Physician of the Year for 2020.
He learned of the honor during the local presentation Easterbrooks organized at Fox Run and was formally recognized by the Academy’s Congress of Delegates during a virtual ceremony the morning of June 6.
The award usually is given during a weekend convention in Albany, but the ongoing public health crisis prompted the state organization to come up with alternative plans.
Earlier this week, the Penn Yan-based doctor — he still schedules an occasional house call, mostly for cancer patients who can’t travel — was having a hard time grasping the enormity of his achievement.
“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Strouse, 65, said. “I don’t know that it’s completely sunk in. It’s an incredible feeling being honored in this way. I was never expecting it all.”
Easterbrooks, a Geneva resident who spearheaded her employer’s nomination, began working for Strouse 14½ years ago. She already knew him quite well, though.
“He was my doctor before I became an employee,” Easterbrooks said. “He is very busy with the community, and genuinely involved and concerned. We kind of strive to have that kind of atmosphere here in the office — not stuffy, if you will. I would guess one of (Dr. Strouse’s) best qualities is that he listens.”
The event at Fox Run was limited to 10 people, a nod to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mandate about the maximum size of public gatherings. Among those who attended was a colleague, Dr. Bob Ostrander of Rushville, and his wife. Strouse wound up going to Ostrander’s house on Saturday because his internet was more reliable than his own.
Strouse said when the two met many years ago, they did not see eye to eye at first. However, they have become good friends.
“What was meaningful to me on Saturday was the chance to speak to my colleagues and to thank various people who have been there with me along the way,” Strouse said, noting that he shed some tears Thursday night and again on Saturday. “I thanked my wife and my staff, who weren’t present, but still needed to be thanked.
“It was a little strange in that this kind of thing usually happens with a meal, in front of delegates, with a speech afterward.”
In addition to house calls, which Strouse says he does 1-2 times a month, another unusual aspect of his practice is that he does not accept insurance. It’s part of the reason he hasn’t given retirement serious thought as yet.
“I changed my practice at the beginning of last year to DPC, or direct patient care, because it had gotten so frustrating working with insurance companies,” he said. “I try to make charges reasonable so people can afford them. I’ve picked up a lot of patients because of that.
“I’m hoping to make it to 70 and reassess retirement again.”
Strouse is married to Dr. Janet Lewis, a psychiatrist. They have two grown daughters, Kelsey and Lily.