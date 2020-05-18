GENEVA — Every Wednesday, Geneva Police Officer Ron Eveland looked forward to going to North Street School and seeing Zack Gardiner as part of the “Bigs in Blue” program through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester.
Their time together usually included 30 minutes in the gym playing basketball or kickball, eating lunch and getting away for what Zack calls “quiet time.”
“It’s pretty much just chatting,” Eveland said. “We talk about what he is doing in school or just whatever is on his mind.”
Those visits stopped, however, when schools closed due to COVID-19. Since then, Eveland and 10-year-old Zack, a fourth grader, have stayed in touch, albeit remotely.
“Right now, we are doing Facebook Messenger Kids. His mom set that up for him,” Eveland said. “(Recently) we talked by FaceTime and played video games. I think it’s hard on Zack. He misses school and friends. He’s a pretty likeable kid.”
Like many organizations impacted by COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters is trying to make the best of a difficult situation. The Greater Rochester agency pairs 400 youths, called “Littles,” with adult mentors known as “Bigs.”
About half of those kids are in the Finger Lakes area including Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties. BBBS of Greater Rochester has school-based programs at Midlakes, Geneva, Penn Yan, Dundee, Canandaigua and Marcus Whitman, and also pairs youths with Hobart and William Smith Colleges students.
“During these uncertain times, our Littles have really seen a decline in their interactions. That could mean seeing a teacher in school, their bus driver, or another person who has an impact on their life,” said Lisa Mattoon, CEO of BBBS of Greater Rochester. “We have turned to virtual mentoring. We have seen our Bigs delivering packages to a house, doing FaceTime, texting, becoming pen pals.”
The “Bigs in Blue” program started with BBBS and the Rochester Police Department. The Geneva PD started its program last August, and 12 of its 35 officers are now involved — either having been paired with a Little or going through the application process.
“It’s all about the kids. This is a prime opportunity for our police department to bridge that gap with younger people who are going to be the future of Geneva,” said GPD Chief Mike Passalacqua, who has applied. “Our goal is to show these kids that we are just people. My hope is our officers can continue these relationships into middle school, high school, graduation and beyond.”
Zack’s mother, Berlin Gardner, said Zack was apprehensive at first.
“He had never talked to a police officer before. I wouldn’t say he was scared, but it was something new for him,” she said. “Ron used to see Zack every two weeks, then asked if he could visit every week. I was happy about it. It’s a good relationship and Ron is telling him good stuff and how Zack can see a better future.”
“He plays Fortnite with me, we play in the gym, have lunch and talk about what we will be doing over the weekend,” Zack said. “When we are in the gym, he tells me I never get tired.”
Mattoon said as in-person contact is on hold due to COVID-19, the organization has also been impacted by big fundraisers that were called off. That includes two events that normally bring in close to $40,000.
“It’s tough. Some of our grant foundation money had dried up, too. We have a golf tournament coming up in August that brings in about $60,000, so hopefully we can still do that,” Mattoon said. “We are looking at a 50-percent cut in funding, so we are really reaching out to the community at this time. No amount is too small. Maybe it’s the money you are not spending on gas, or the price of a cup of coffee heading to work.”
Mattoon said the need for “Bigs” also remains, as there is a list of hundreds of “Littles” waiting for a mentor.
In the meantime, Eveland recently took a package to Zack’s house that included a letter, a Geneva PD cup, and pens and pencils.
“I look forward to hanging out with Zack,” he said. “I’d like to have a long relationship with him and form a solid bond.”