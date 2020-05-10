Cathy Hines and Jamie Jeffrey on the impact of Telehealth

“Telehealth is here to stay,” Jamie Jeffrey said. “For our patients, they’re very rural. There’s so many things that people don’t realize you need to have to get to a doctor's appointment. The fundamentals: Do you have money for gas? Do you have a car that runs? I’ve done virtual visit appointments with citizens that are at their work on their lunch beak. That’s the only time that they have; whatever we have to do to accommodate while still protecting their HIPPA rights.

"For a lot of people it’s a huge relief to be able to type into your phone and talk to your doctor without having to figure out how you’re going to get there."

While telehealth seems to be the next frontier of modern medicine, Jamie notes that there are, of course, still scenarios where patients need to physically go into the health center.

"The other piece that telehealth is great with is therapy, behavioral health therapy,” Cathy Hines stated while Jeffrey nodded in agreement. “This has been a time of high stress. In a rural community, you maybe don’t have the time to drive 20 minutes, half an hour.”

“People have increased anxiety,” Jeffrey added. “The last thing they want to do is come to a doctor's office. Our patients that are involved in behavioral health are really grateful and grounded because we do have that service and it’s there for everybody all the time.”