GENEVA — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the best in a lot of people.
Community members appear more inclined to wave hello or reach out through social media to reconnect with friends and family. Through the seemingly endless hours of isolation, folks in many towns around the Finger Lakes region make noise at certain hours to show their appreciation for the healthcare workers putting their own well-being at risk.
And then there are those frontline workers themselves. Jamie Jeffrey is one of them.
She is a licensed practical nurse working at Newark Community Health, part of the Finger Lakes Community Health umbrella that has eight health centers in the region. As of Friday, FLCH had administered 122 COVID-19 tests, including 22 at Newark.
When Jeffrey became a nurse 20 years ago, the idea of a worldwide pandemic was not a thought in her mind. Even nine years ago, when she began working for FLCH in four of its health centers, no one could have predicted the selfless work that she and her peers do would translate into a situation like today.
While COVID-19 weaves its unwanted presence into the fabric of our communities, Jeffrey stands ready to identify and treat patients affected by the novel coronavirus.
“There’s a very specific screening process (patients) go through, questions that have been approved from the public health department and our organization,” Jeffrey said in a recent Zoom interview. “More times than not they come to the parking lot; we try to keep them out of the office as much as possible. I throw on my (personal protective equipment), go outside, grab my swabs, get a nasal swab, and they’re on their way — and then I’m sending everything off to the lab.
“It’s a very efficient process so far.”
Jeffrey seems to have turned the process of safely testing patients into an exact formula. Test results take anywhere from 24 hours to four days to come back.
While she seems almost nonchalant while describing her COVID-19 testing duties, she admits the courage to face a sometimes-deadly virus takes time to build. Everyone has a level of bravery within them, but pre-pandemic times allowed for a high level of comfort in daily life, she noted. With that comfort level threatened, the courage in healthcare workers like Jeffrey requires some coaxing.
“When this first started, I was not having any part of it. I was scared … the unknown was overwhelming,” she explained. “I had the normal anxiety of coming to work and trying to get over those emotions, which were so strong. I would be crying on the way to work.
“On my way to work (one day), I was having a conversation with Dr. (José) Canario trying to figure out how I was going to get through this day … He was so cool and calm, and was like, ‘Jamie, you’ve got this. You know what you’re doing.’ He just brought me to ease with words, not even seeing his face. ... I said, ‘All right, let’s do this.’ Knowing that he had faith in me helped me re-establish the faith in myself.
“It was odd. ... It was a life-changing conversation that I don’t know that I’ve ever really had to have in my life, and I hope to God I never have to have it again, but I know that I will never forget that conversation with Dr. Canario on the phone.”
In addition to wearing her PPE at work, Jeffrey said she exercises the required social distancing at all times and has kept away from close friends. She has not been tested for the virus, though, because she has not had any symptoms.
Still, she said, the fear the virus creates is enough to derail anyone from normal thinking, so she works hard to present an aura of calmness, confidence and positivity when treating patients who are scared, anxious and fearful.
“You have to be cheery,” Jeffrey said. “Now, (patients who know me) see me. They’re in their car, and I’m in all this PPE that they’ve never seen me in before, and you know, that’s got to be scary. They can’t see my face. They can’t see me smiling. The best I can do is smile so they can see (my eyes) or give them a look of … whatever it is in your eyes. It’s really hard. I try to convey as much as possible.”
FLCH Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Hines said how well her staff works with potentially infected people is a testament to how fast the organization responded to the crisis.
“Going to back to the very beginning, when there was very little information about this — and that’s where there was a lot of fear — our job was really to educate our patients, educate our staff,” Hines explained. “So, we built a micro-site on our website. We put out lots of social media to educate people, to get people to know that if they have symptoms, call us first.
“Our CEO and others — Dr. Canario, our medical director — did internal videos for the staff to put people at ease, as well as our behavioral health director. There were a lot of questions … so our job has been all about communication, education, letting everybody know what’s going on each and every day. Senior management has met twice a day so that they can stay on top of every single issue. I feel like we’ve come a long way from those fearful first days.”
Hines also noted that every employee’s temperature is taken upon entering the facility for their shift. If that shift goes beyond eight hours, their temperature is taken again.
While healthcare workers are viewed by many as heroes right now, they need a support system too. Jeffrey is thankful to have that.
“My boyfriend of 15 years is sarcastic and hilarious. He is fabulous. He is the only face I see face-to-face (without masks),” Jamie said. “That’s my anchor right now. When I go home that’s who I see.”
However, don’t think she never flinches. Everyone dealing with stress in their lives need a release.
“Guilty pleasure: Kraft macaroni and cheese out of the box. Bam. Not even a second thought,” Jeffrey said with a wide smile. “I’ve got mine. I’m not eating it everyday, I’m pacing myself. So, if (the day) is bad, that’s where I go.”