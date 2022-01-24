CANANDAIGUA — Over the past few weeks, Canandaigua City School District Superintendent Jamie Farr occasionally has been seen running the dishwasher and preparing food at the primary school.
In donning an apron, Farr is one of several school officials pitching in to take on tasks far removed from their job descriptions — all to keep the district’s schools open.
The teaching and support staffs have been hit hard by Covid-19 infections, quarantining and other factors, causing frequent personnel shortages. A declining number of people on substitute lists has aggravated the situation and led to Farr and others stepping up to fill the void.
“It’s not just me. Everyone is doing what is necessary to keep the schools open and offering the services we provide our kids,” Farr said. “School districts all over the region are doing this. The motto is ‘Whatever it takes.’ “
Farr said the staffing changes every day, depending on who gets sick, who has to quarantine, and who has to stay home for other reasons.
“All of our buildings are affected, and there are few substitutes to call,” Farr said. “In my more than 20 years in education, this is the most challenging year I have ever experienced.”
On one recent day at the high school, 17 teachers were absent and there were substitutes for only 10 positions.
“Other teachers gave up lunch and preparation periods to cover 50-70 class periods that had to be covered,” Farr said. “They still have to handle their own classes so end up doing a lot of work at home. It’s remarkable the degree to which staff will go to keep the schools open.”
What led to Farr and other administrators preparing and serving food and washing dishes at the primary school was a staff so short-handed that it jeopardized the school lunch program, which is mandated. A few were quarantined, a few had Covid and had to stay home, and one planned a vacation which was known when that person was hired, Farr said.
“That’s when a call went out for all hands on deck to help out,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Matt Schrage, District Clerk Deb Sundlov, and Assistant Superintendent for Business Matt Fitch all worked in food service at the primary school. All took 2-4 hours out of their day to cover the lunch and recess period, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Secondary physics teacher David Platten took the time to get his commercial driver’s license certificate, enabling him to transport student passengers on district buses. Farr said he helped fill a shortage of certified bus drivers, driving students to extracurricular activities such as ski club, athletic events and other competitions. Farr said Platten drove his vehicle to the bus garage during his lunch period and left it, taking a bus back to school to drive kids after school.
A bus mechanic, Harold White, has a CDL and offered to take some bus routes.
The district’s director of transportation and the bus driver trainer also have picked up bus routes when needed.
“Parents have gotten involved as well,” Farr said. “We encourage them to be substitute support staff as a way to help out, stay connected to a school and maybe see their child at lunch, plus get a little extra pay.”
The pandemic has caused the district to pause a popular food program in which it partners with New York Kitchen. That program offered Belgian waffles, yogurt parfaits and omelets.
“We hope we can get that back up and running in March,” Farr said.
School board President Jeanie Grimm has joined fellow board members John Polimeni, Becky Thomas, Julianne Miller and Milton Johnson in prepping and serving food at schools too.
“It’s not just board members. It’s everybody pulling together and doing what needs to be done to keep our schools stay open and safe,” Grimm said. “So many school districts are short-staffed, and the school family is pulling together to get the job done.”
She said it was a joy to help.
“We have a fabulous staff who cook and serve our children food,” Grimm said. “They are so hard-working and so very positive, so it was an honor to work alongside them for a brief period.”