GENEVA — In accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.16, all essential workers in New York state must wear masks when interacting with the public.
The new mandate, which took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, is the latest move in the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Employers must provide masks free of charge for their employees if they do not have one of their own. Employees may use their own face coverings — bandanas, hand-sewn masks and the like — if they prefer.
To find out more, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings/html.