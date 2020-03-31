ROMULUS — A local man who planned to oppose Rep. Tom Reed in a Republican Primary has pulled out of the race.
W. Casey McDonald announced Tuesday he has withdrawn from the 23rd Congressional District Republican Primary.
“Politics is the opposite of social distancing,” McDonald said in a prepared statement. “The logistics of gathering signatures for a candidate’s designating petition requires people to interact very closely with one another. Therefore, I have ended my campaign for this primary season as I do not desire to place any of my neighbors or volunteers at risk of contracting the coronavirus.”
McDonald launched his campaign on July 13 of last year.
“Now is the time to focus on the health of the nation as we rally together to beat COVID-19,” McDonald said. “The problems of congressional membership organizations, with their secret membership, will have to be a battle fought at another time.”
While questioning the achievements of Reed’s Problems Solvers Caucus, McDonald does not believe there is a Democratic candidate that poses a threat to the incumbent.
“I don’t want to be an obstacle to his success,” McDonald said. “There is a space in my yard for his re-election sign this election cycle. But primaries should be a time of rigorous debate. Beating the virus is more important than debate this year.”