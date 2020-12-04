CANANDAIGUA — In what Ontario County officials are calling a potential “super spreader” event, at least several people who attended a surprise party in late November at the Canandaigua Moose Lodge have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We know this gathering is the source of several new cases, and anyone who attended the party should be taking necessary precautions to protect themselves and others. Self-quarantine, watch your symptoms, and get tested,” Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health, said in a press release. “Even individuals who attended the party and are not displaying symptoms should be taking these precautionary measures. They could be an asymptomatic super spreader.”
In an email to the Times Thursday afternoon, Beer said public health staff were told there were at least 10 people at the Nov. 28 party. The bar also was open at the Ontario Street club, with people there as well.
Beer said some of the party goers said they were wearing masks, but others admitted not wearing them.
“We really need people to be honest and tell the truth, so we can try and slow the spread,” she said.
The news comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are going up rapidly in the county, state and across the U.S. Beer and Brian Young, interim county administrator, said the recent acceleration in area cases is cause for concern and they are urging people to avoid social gatherings like the Moose event.
“We are clearly in a new phase of this pandemic,” Young said. “Our public health team is stretched dangerously thin as a result of the recent caseload. Residents need to do their part to stop the spread, and that means to stop holding and stop attending social gatherings.”
As of Thursday, 1,447 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Of that total, more than 600 cases were recorded in November, up from 238 cases in October.
The public health department reported 65 new cases Thursday, the highest daily number in the county since the pandemic started. The previous high was 63 new cases Wednesday.
“Our contact tracing shows that social gatherings are at the center of the county’s recent outbreaks,” Young said. “We need our residents to take this very seriously and do their part to stop the spread of the virus.”
Beer said anyone who feels ill and has COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider. Testing is available at doctor’s offices, urgent care centers, Finger Lakes Community Health, and Monroe Community College.