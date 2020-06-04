CANANDAIGUA — Starting Wednesday, area courthouses began the second phase of a return to in-person operations.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran of Ontario County, the administrative judge of the 7th Judicial District, announced the move in a press release. The district covers eight area counties, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.
“The goal of Phase II is to safely increase foot traffic in our courthouses in a gradual, measured manner so the courts can address matters that require an in-person appearance while continuing to maximize virtual appearances,” Doran said. “All health and safety measures included in Phase I implemented to protect judges, litigants, lawyers and members of the public will continue and be enhanced during Phase II.”
The transition to the second phase includes:
• Matters in need of immediate attention, as outlined by the state’s chief administrative judge, will be done in-person and heard by the assigned judge.
• Criminal, juvenile delinquency and mental hygiene law proceedings pertaining to a hospitalized adult will be done virtually and heard by the assigned judge.
• Non-essential matters will continue virtually and be heard by the assigned judge.
• Alternative dispute resolution will be done virtually.
Doran said measures will be taken during the second phase to encourage social distancing and reducing the number of people in a given room in courthouses, and non-judicial staffing levels will increase slightly to support more court functions and allow for the increase in foot traffic into courthouses.
Non-reporting court staff will continue to work remotely during the second phases.
“In our courts, we will continue our measured return to in-person operations, slowly and safely enhancing the opportunities for court users to personally access our courts,” Doran said.
People with court-related questions are encouraged to call their designated county courthouse. Find contact information for those at ww2.nycourts.gov/courts/7jd/index.shtml.