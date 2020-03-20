ROCHESTER — Mosaic Health's six owned and operated health centers across New York state will limit hours and services during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure treatment for emergency situations while safeguarding staff, patients, and the communities it serves.
Following the American Dental Association’s recommendation, Mosaic Health will only see emergent dental patients for the next three weeks, which started March 17. If you currently have a non-emergent/elective appointment scheduled, a staff member will call you to reschedule. If you’re experiencing a dental emergency, such as tooth pain or swelling, call your Mosaic Health provider’s office.
As for medical appointments, all routine appointments and screenings will be rescheduled to make sure sick and critical situations are addressed. If you become ill, call your Mosaic Health provider’s office and explain what is going on. Please do not walk into the office at this time — especially if you feel sick.
All Mosaic Health sites will:
• Screen for COVID-19 symptoms before entering building/office
• Limit patients to one visitor — do not bring more than one person with you to your scheduled appointment
• Due to schools being closed, the Mosaic Health Community Dentistry teams will not be seeing students who enrolled in the program until further notice. If your child has a dental emergency, please call your nearest Mosaic Health center.
• Mosaic Health will reevaluate hours and services on an ongoing basis. Please check mosaichealth.org for the most up to date information.
Hours have temporarily changed. There will be no evening hours.
Mosaic Health Lyons: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) Monday to Friday; (315) 871-3178
Mosaic Health Rushville: 8:30 a.m. to 5 pm.. (closed noon to 1 p.m.); (585) 554-4400
Mosaic Health is a not-for-profit network of Community Health Centers with 24 service locations that provide primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care across several counties in Upstate New York, including Ontario, Wayne, and Yates counties. It also provides school-based portable dental services at dozens of schools. Mosaic Health is dedicated to providing access to quality health care for all, regardless of financial, cultural, or social barriers. Most insurances are accepted and a sliding fee scale is available based on household size and income.
Info: mosaichealth.org.