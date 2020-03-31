In motorsports, as in our country, everyone is bracing for the worst, but hoping for the best.
Here’s what has transpired in upstate motorsports to this point:
There is nothing concrete in terms of delays to the racing schedule. Of course, as fate would have it, the weather has been favorable, and some of the early opening events probably could have been contested as planned. However, in our COVID-19 world, Pennsylvania and Delaware have changed some plans already.
On Sunday, President Trump announced social distancing practices would continue until at least the end of April. Sporting events and seasons remain suspended. Wrestlemania will be filmed, then aired over two days. The COVID-19 pandemic may not peak for another two weeks, or later than that. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has emerged as the nation’s authority on COVID-19, is holding fast to his estimate of 100,000 U.S. deaths based on data from various modeling.
Outlaw Speedway canceled the Arnot Mall car show over the weekend, adhering to state protocols. Outlaw had been informed the event was going to be called off by the mall itself.
“We opted to hold our car show late this year and it bit us,” said Tyler Siri, Outlaw Speedway owner/promoter, in a prepared statement. “We had numerous other car shows that we attended prior to our own show, so we opted to go with our show at the Arnot Mall just prior to race season.
“A lot of things have changed over the past couple weeks with all the new rules being put in place by the state and federal governments relevant to public gatherings. Things have been virtually changing on a daily basis. Sometimes on an hourly basis. Really this is out of our control so we will just move on and prepare for our practice dates and season opener.”
The Dundee oval has practices scheduled for April 3 and 10, with its opener set for April 11.
“At this point we are still planning on practice and racing as scheduled; however, that could all change in the upcoming days,” Siri said. “Again, we are pretty much at the mercy of the state of New York and the federal government. It’s almost like dealing with Mother Nature and rainouts. A lot of these things are uncontrollable, and we must roll with it. It’s a matter of public safety and we all want to do our part.”
Cory Reed, who represents Brewerton and Fulton speedways, said the tracks are monitoring the situation and will “adjust when the time comes.”
Reed noted that unlike major events that require extensive planning, local tracks can get going fairly quickly.
“I will say we are able to get started on the fly pretty easily when restrictions ease,” he said. “We wouldn’t be far off from being ready.”
Likewise, Utica-Rome Speedway has not made a formal decision to modify plans.
“As of now the schedule has not been changed,” race director Mike Mallett said. “Track officials will continue monitoring the situation and following government guidelines and recommendations. No one has any idea how long this will or won’t last.”
Dean Reynolds, who is involved with the DIRTcar touring series and Empire Super Sprints, said nothing has been canceled or postponed with those entities as of yet.
“We are closely listening to the public officials and the guidelines they are either putting forth or strongly suggesting,” Reynolds said. “It will be a one-on-one basis with the tracks as they are in different states and, in some cases, a different country. The biggest scenario, of course, is just the unknown as none of us have been here before. But, you need to side on safety first and foremost.”
On Monday, the Super DIRTcar Series race at Can-Am Speedway scheduled for April 11 was postponed.
“We were hoping for better news and waited as long as we could, but the safety of our fans, employees, and competitors must come first,” said Tyler Bartlett, the owner and promoter at Can-Am. “State officials have announced non-essential workers are to stay at home, and we will follow their guidance. We all want to put on racing and get back to being normal but now is not the time.”
A make-up date is being discussed, but nothing has been solidified yet.
“We just have to see how long current restrictions will stay in effect and then go from there,” Bartlett added. “That does make it tough to announce a new date right now.”
Jimmy Phelps of Weedsport Speedway did not share a direct statement, but there was a post on their website stating: “Weedsport Speedway is closely monitoring the ongoing updates regarding COVID-19. At this time, no discussion has taken place in regards to the 2020 season. The health and safety to all involved will be our top priority in any decision made in conjunction with the local, state and federal regulations. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide an update once determined. Be safe during this historic time — we look forward to seeing you this season!”
Meanwhile, Land of Legends Raceway in Ontario County jumped into the growing iRacing craze over the weekend. Nick Cooper won a sprint-car virtual race contested among 24 Land of Legends regulars at a gaming replica of Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park.
The Land of Legends invitational used the iRacing 305 sprints, with a fixed setup. Cooper, of Waterloo, races sportsman cars at Land of Legends, but also competes on the iRacing platform regularly as a Pro Series competitor.
Twenty-four fans were paired with the drivers, with the top five drivers earning pit passes and the pair fans winning admission tickets. The field included Jimmy Phelps, Empire Super Sprints driver Jordan Poirier, and Super DIRTcar Series Rookie of the Year Dillon Groover. Adam Hilton was in the field, along with Brewerton and Fulton speedway announcer Adam Buchanan.
“(The race) proved our fans will be there to support us when we do,” said Land of Legends track announcer Steven Ovens, noting there were 14,700 views and fans checking in from 13 states and Canada.
This Saturday, Land of Legends will host a virtual race at Iowa’s Knoxville Speedway. This time, a select group of fans will be able to compete alongside the drivers.
As for Land of Legends’ regular 2020 schedule: “We have not officially altered it, although we anticipate that we may be forced to. We are just taking it day to day, week to week,” Ovens said. “It’s a matter of whenever we get the first chance we will be racing.”
Elsewhere, things are being pushed into May.
Fonda Speedway’s fair board met via conference call and decided no activities would be held on the fairgrounds in April. The opener will now take place May 2.
“We need to let this whole situation play out,” speedway promoter Brett Deyo said. “Once we get the ‘green light’ to go racing, we will make schedule adjustments to ensure our season pass holders, marketing partners, fans and competitors are able to enjoy the ‘Track of Champions’ as frequently as possible.
“No one is more anxious to go racing than us. We made a $65,000-plus investment in the new surface. We can’t wait to put race cars on it and see the results.”
Siri may have summed up the situation best.
“There are far worse things in this world than having to cancel the car show,” he said. “The coronavirus must be taken seriously, and we are just trying to do our part in not promoting the spread of the disease. We want to thank all of our supporters in their understanding during these most difficult times.”