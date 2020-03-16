There was some racing activity this weekend, although it wasn’t locally.
The annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds’ Center of Progress Building was canceled due to the mandate handed down by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.
As of Sunday night, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised delaying or canceling any large events or mass gatherings including more than 50 people. They further specified groups should be smaller yet if they serve a more at-risk population, with limits advised at no more than 10.
“Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States,” it stated on the CDC website.
The CDC guidelines do not apply to businesses.
“This recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses. It also does not seek to supersede local public health official decisions.”
So, what happens next?
As of now, there is plenty of stuff on the motorsports schedule in the coming weeks.
Using the timetables set forth to schools by various county management, or measuring out an eight-week window, the delays are projected to extend to April 13 (or, in Erie County and New York City, April 20) — or with the new CDC advise, the week of May 3.
All major sporting events have canceled or suspended activities. NASCAR won’t race until the last weekend in March, at the earliest. The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has put a hold on racing until until April 9, while the World of Outlaws Late Model Series was scheduled to be off through March 27. Outlaw officials advised Sunday night additional information regarding their events would be available later in the day Monday.
Believe it or not, there was some racing over the weekend — at Pennsylvania speedplants Port Royal Speedway and Lincoln Raceway.
Locally and regionally, here’s what’s on deck:
• Outlaw Speedway has the annual Arnot Mall event in Horseheads coming up March 28-29. Entrants are advised to RSVP via OutlawSpeedwayLLC@gmail.com.
Entrants should be at center court by 8 p.m. March 27, and have plastics and cardboard to put under cars to catch any errant leaks. The event will feature an autograph session and a special tire-change challenge in center court, with additional times and details to come.
The 2020 program is presented by Lane’s Yamaha.
Woodhull Speedway hosted its own event at the mall though over the weekend, and it went off without interruption.
• Several area tracks have practice sessions booked within the next month.
Some are set to open. The schedule is usually set into tumult by weather, but this situation is unprecedented, so stay tuned.
• As of now, Port Royal is scheduled to host the Short Track Super Series March 22. The date is the only time modifieds visit the oval. The event is set to pay $5,000 in a 40-lap main. The ULMS Super Late Models are also on the card.
Stewart Friesen won the STSS opener last weekend at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway, with Billy Dunn winning the small-block division main the next day.
• Outlaw Speedway has practice booked the week after their planned Arnot Mall showcase, testing on the Dundee oval April 3 and 10. The season is set to start April 11 with the Lucas Oil Nationals, featuring a $3,000-to-win event for the Modifieds. The card includes the Hoosier Tire Sportsman, American Racer Tire Sportsman, Street Stocks, Crate Late Models, Four-Cylinders and Hobby Stocks.
The Cindy Lane Memorial Spring Nationals are April 17-18. The Patriot Sprint Tour will race for $3,000 in the opening gamut, with a $3,000 feature on deck for the modifieds. The card will include the Outlaw Crate Sportsman Series, four-cylinders, street stocks, IMCA modifieds and hobby stocks. April 18 is a rain date.
• Utica-Rome Speedway is scheduled to practice April 5, with DIRTcar big-blocks and small-blocks booked for April 19. The card includes a $2,500-to-win big-block program, $1,500-to-win small-block program, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.
• Fulton Speedway is set to host practice April 18. The High Bank Holdup Weekend is to follow April 24-25. The Empire Super Sprints and DIRTcar Sportsman will race on April 24; it’s the first of seven ESS dates between Fulton and Brewerton (more information below). The Super DIRTcar Series headlines the April 25 program.
• The Super DIRTcar Series is set to race their northern opener April 11 at Can-Am Speedway.
Cavalcade Cup to pay $17,000
Stirling Lubricants Modified Series, presented by Champion Racing Oil, will help increase purses at Weedsport Speedway and boost the payout at the $17,000-to-win Super DIRTcar Series Cavalcade Cup 100 Sept. 12.
“Thanks to our great partnership with Stirling Lubricants, distributor of Champion Racing Oil, we have rebranded our modified dates into a progressive series of high paying events,” Weedsport Speedway Promoter Jimmy Phelps said. “Each of our Super DIRTcar Series events will pay more to win, and more to start, as the intensity of the season builds. We hope that intensity will reach a fever pitch at our Cavalcade Cup 100 in September, with an even bigger announcement still to come.”
In total there are six events on the schedule. It all starts with the Heroes Remembered 100 May 25. That Super DIRTcar Series touring event will pay $7,500 to win, with $500 to take the green in the main.
The June 7 and 14 Sunday races will pay $3,000 to the victor.
The Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 is set for July 26. That pays $12,020 to win, and taking the green in the main will pay $600.
The penultimate date will be Sept. 11, paying $3,000 to win. The sixth and final event is the Cavalcade Cup.
“We’re once again excited to be a major sponsor of the series of six Modified events to be held at Weedsport Speedway,” Stirling Lubricants’ Vice President of Marketing Scott Baubie said. “Stirling Lubricants is a 50-year old company that likes to help support racers and speedways by sponsoring events.”
Visit the Weedsport Speedway website for more information.
ESS books 7 dates at Brewerton, Fulton
The Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will race at Brewerton and Fulton speedways seven times this year.
In addition to being part of Fulton Speedway’s High Bank Hold Up Weekend April 24, the winged machines will be racing a doubleheader Memorial Day weekend. On May 22 the ESS contingent will race at Brewerton, along with the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and mod lites. The next day the ESS crew will head to Fulton again, racing with the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, RUSH Late Models and novice sportsman.
Both tracks are part of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Central New York Speedweek program.
Brewerton welcomes the stars and cars back during the week July 3. The series heads back to Fulton July 4 for the fourth night of racing.
Empire Super Sprints will cap its season at the sister ovals during Labor Day weekend.
For more information, visit the Brewerton Speedway or Fulton Speedway websites.