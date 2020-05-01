WATERLOO — Mozaic, a non-profit organization that provides opportunities and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is now manufacturing much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at its Finger Lakes Textiles Manufacturing Facility in Waterloo.
Allen Connely, president and CEO, knew there was an opportunity to assist and immediately put together a team to start production of PPE. Connely and his team began reaching out to community businesses to assist their efforts in any way possible. Through research and innovation, Mozaic's production team has been able to create a cost-effective face mask set into production immediately. Mozaic's face mask comes with a filtration level of 5 microns, made from non-woven polyester and double layered to improve filtration.
The mask is equipped with a discretely placed nose bridge and extended fabric coverage to ensure tight sealing and comfort for extended wear. Additionally, Lisa Gurensey, director of business operations for Mozaic, was able to secure a partnership with BonaDent Dental Laboratories and Oswego Industries to help in their efforts to manufacture much needed PPE. Mozaic has begun tacking straps on the face shields they are producing for BonaDent while also sewing gowns for Oswego Industries.
"From our efforts, we have not only increased job opportunities for the individuals we support, but also for our community. We have added 18 jobs with plans to expand in the coming weeks at our Finger Lakes Textiles Facility," Connely said.
The goal for Mozaic has been to support the community that has always supported the organization. Mozaic, along with other organizations and businesses around the state, were forced to furlough employees due to program closures. However, with the increased needs at Mozaic's Manufacturing Facility and Residential homes, Mozaic is bringing its staff back to work.
"Our goal has always been to bring people back to work as soon as possible; we continue to reach out to our staff first to bring them back. The job may not be in a role they were originally hired to do, but a different role that supports our mission. Some staff cannot return due to childcare needs, the health of a loved one, etc. and that's when we turn to our community. We provide community members a job opportunity to support their community by helping to create these items so urgently needed," Tammy Slayton, VP of Administration, said.
If you or your business is interested in purchasing Mozaic’s PPE, reach out to Suzanne Bakiewicz, VP of business development, at sbakiewicz@mozaic.org. For a personal supply, Mozaic is selling boxes of 25 masks on its Arctic Gear website www.arcticgear.org/masks. If interested in applying for any of the temporary positions, visit the Mozaic website at www.mozaic.org/jointheteam.