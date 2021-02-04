GENEVA — A pop-up vaccine clinic is being held Saturday at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church to help address the inequities in vaccine distribution in minority communities.
It is one of 35 community-based sites being held statewide that Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. The only two in the state-designated Finger Lakes region are at Mt. Olive and the Rochester Convention Center in Monroe County. The pop-up clinics are taking place in churches, community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.
Mount Olive has 300 total slots; as of Thursday afternoon, only 50 remained, according to Victor Nelson, who chairs the church’s Board of Trustees. Pre-registration is required; the church’s phone number is (315) 781-0597.
New York state recently launched pop-up clinics in an effort to bring vaccines to the Black, Brown and Latino communities, which have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 virus.
“We heard about that and said we wanted in,” Nelson said, adding churches are a safe place for members of those communities.
Saturday’s clinic will be administered by Ontario, Seneca and Wayne counties’ public health departments, in collaboration with Finger Lakes Community Health. Those identified as phase 1A and 1B recipients in the state’s rollout guidelines (see box), and who are members of the Black and Latino communities, are eligible.
This week, volunteers have been reaching out to church and community members and helping them register for the clinic, Nelson said, noting many who qualify may not have internet service or computers.
The clinic has been promoted among all the Black and Latino churches in Geneva, he said; Seneca and Wayne county residents also are included in the target audience.
“We feel good about it, that we’re servicing the community of the underserved,” Nelson said.
Although some of those being contacted have expressed hesitancy or a lack of confidence in the vaccine, Nelson said they are few.
“There are more people that want it than not,” he said.
Saturday’s clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at 70 Clark St.
According to Cuomo’s website, these 35 pop-up sites, including Geneva’s, will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses. Other pop-up locations will continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers that have volunteered through Cuomo’s vaccine equity task force.
“COVID brought the ugly truth of inequity and inequality in this country to a tipping point,” Cuomo said in a press release. “COVID has killed Black and Latino New Yorkers at a higher rate and that is why these community-based sites are one of New York’s vaccine priorities. More than 9,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated through this effort and by making the vaccine accessible and delivered by trusted community partners, we can address the skepticism and bring this lifesaving vaccine to those who need it most. The light at the end of the tunnel is bright and getting brighter with each new location and each shot administered.”