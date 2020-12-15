SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy moved to remote learning Monday through the end of the calendar year because of staffing challenges posed by a recent positive COVID-19 test.
On Sunday Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman informed high school students and their families the district had learned that afternoon that a 10th-grader tested positive for the virus.
“Due to the number of staff members impacted by this case and additional circumstances, all students attending classes in person in grades 9-12 will be transitioning to distance learning starting Dec. 14 through Tuesday, Dec. 22,” Clingerman wrote in his message.
The positive high school student last attended Mynderse on Thursday, Dec. 10.
On Saturday, the district also notified parents and guardians that a Frank Knight Elementary student had tested positive. That student had last been in school on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Frank Knight classes have remained in person.
In both cases, Clingerman said the Seneca County Department of Public Health was notifying those students and staff who would have to quarantine as a precautionary measure to stem virus spread.
Clingerman said Monday that this is the second case involving a Mynderse student, although this most recent one is the only one that affected staff and students.
There have been two separate cases at the Middle School — one staff member and one student — and one of those cases prompted all sixth- and seventh-graders to shift to distance learning from Dec. 9-16.
There have also been two cases at Frank Knight, again separate occurrences, Clingerman said. So far, there has not been a positive test at Elizabeth Cady Stanton Elementary School.
In response to a question on whether the district was considering sending other buildings (in addition to Mynderse) to remote instruction before the holiday break, Clingerman wrote:
“We have continued to have conversations about the health and safety of the staff and students and we continue to make any necessary adjustments to protocols or considering the shift to remote instruction per grade level, building or district wide, given the circumstances and/or data at the time.”