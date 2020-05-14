ROCHESTER — Wayne County’s non-profit human service agencies have experienced a big spike in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, said C.J. Britt, chairman of the Wayne County Community Endowment Advisory Committee, these agencies, such as food pantries, don’t have unlimited funds to answer that increased demand.
“They are in drastic need of additional resources,” he said. “They run on fairly tight budgets and fairly limited capital resources.”
Britt said that’s why the Wayne County Community Endowment has established the Wayne Emergency Relief Fund.
The fund will allow the endowment to accept donations from the community to support non-profit organizations providing critical help to local residents adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Britt said the “ripple effects of this crisis have taken a toll on nonprofit organizations,” and that it’s important to help these agencies serve the ever-growing need for their services.
“It (the increased demand) really stresses their ability to deliver,” he said.
The endowment is a great way for people to help human-service organizations deliver vital services, he said, because they already work with many of them.
“We provide grant assistance to a number of these organizations, so we have the ‘delivery system,’ if you will,” he said. “We can be that intermediary. Our track record and our mission is every dollar gets to the right place.”
The endowment was formed in 1984 from a portion of the estate of Nettie Bullis and has awarded more than 550 grants of more than $1.2 million to Wayne County non-profits.
The advisory committee came up with the concept of an emergency fund at one of its grant-making meetings.
Britt said grants starting at $1,000 will be awarded once the emergency fund is built up to $10,000 to $15,000.
The fund is off to a good start, with the first major gift of $4,041 coming from the C.H. Stuart Foundation, which supports charitable causes throughout the county. Hank Stuart is on the Stuart Foundation’s board, as well as the Wayne County Community Endowment Advisory Committee.
Donations of any size are welcomed, said Britt.
“If someone can give $20, that’s terrific,” he said. “Every dollar helps.”
He said people are “ready, willing and able to give. We just need to provide the mechanism to make it happen.”
However, emphasized Britt, the need for additional financial support to non-profit human service agencies doesn’t cease with the end of the pandemic. That’s why, he said, they’ve created a three-phase effort to help agencies that includes not only an emergency relief fund, but a fund to help non-profits return to normal operations and a resiliency relief fund to help ensure their continued success.
“The need never goes away,” Britt said.
The Wayne County Community Endowment “has a great impact on the Wayne County community,” he added.