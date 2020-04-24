ALBANY — The New York State Canal system is the latest victim of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the Canal Corporation has suspended all non-essential construction and maintenance activities; therefore, the New York State Canal system will not open for through-navigation of the locks on May 15th as previously announced,” a statement from the stage agency said Friday.
As to whether the system will open in its entirety this year: “to support the canal’s continued use as a prime recreational waterway, the Canal Corporation is currently evaluating operational options to ensure New Yorkers will have access to the canal system, if even potentially on a regional basis, this season. We recognize that this is an extraordinarily difficult time and are sensitive to potential hardships canal stakeholders, as well as many other New Yorkers, may experience. The situation with COVID-19 is ever-evolving and we are trying to adapt our plans accordingly.”
There had been rumblings that such a delay was coming. Canal enthusiasts had noted that many maintenance projects along the canal were stopped in March, although bike trail work in areas such as Lyons have been ongoing.