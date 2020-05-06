NEWARK — The community’s nightly parade tribute to healthcare workers, first responders and all other essential workers concludes Thursday evening.
The final Horns for Heroes parade kicks off at 6 p.m., starting at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, and it includes a cast beyond the 20 to 30 cars that have driven around Newark each evening.
“It is moving to see how much this community cares,” said Mayor Jonathan Taylor.
For the final parade, the Newark Police Department, the Newark, Marbletown and Fairville fire departments and the Newark-Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance also will be participating.
The parades were organized by Ayasha Wood as a way to support those who not only take care of COVID-19 patients, but also those who protect us and provide essential services — from police, firefighters and EMTs to restaurant and supermarket employees.
“It has been a pleasure guiding Horns many nights,” Wood said. “I am an essential worker, and I wanted to show fellow essential workers gratitude and support and show those that could not get out during these times that we care and that they have not been forgotten.”
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow lauded the effort.
“The parades each night were a great way to show these health care workers, all essential workers in fact, that their efforts were not only noticed, but treasured and valued,” he said. “We could not have managed without them. Even though the parades will end Thursday, there are other ways that we can continue to let these frontline workers know they are appreciated. Offer to buy them a meal, provide someone with a store gift card or simply say thank you when you encounter a person you know is a healthcare worker or other frontline worker.”
Newark-Wayne’s hospital administrator said the nightly parades are appreciated by him and hospital staff.
“Everyone at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital has been touched and inspired by the ongoing show of support from our community,” said Dr. Dustin Riccio, president of Rochester Regional Health’s eastern region. “During this uniquely challenging time, people have sent food, supplies, funds, thank you cards and well wishes. This parade has been a heartwarming extension of that genuine kindness and solidarity. We are so grateful. I can’t imagine a more fitting time than right now — as we recognize National Nurses Week and Health System Week — to have one final celebratory parade.”
Riccio emphasized that while the rate of coronavirus infections appears to be flattening, and local hospitals are beginning to restart services, the community needs to continue practicing social distancing, masking in public and other important habits, such as frequent handwashing and cleaning of surfaces. All these things are helping to minimize the spread of the virus, he said.
“As things start to reopen, we all need to continue to do our part to make sure they reopen safely,” he said. “In doing this, we support essential workers, first responders and each other.”