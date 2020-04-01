NEWARK — The village of Newark wants residents to join the global effort to express appreciation for those serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by making some noise at 6 p.m., starting Wednesday, April 1, and continuing every day at the same time.
“Residents near and far are encouraged to blow their car horns, go outside on their porches and lawns and bang some pots and pans, or make whatever noise you can to support and encourage those essential workers who are on the front lines,” read a village press release issued Tuesday.
“Nurses and doctors, especially, but also EMTs, firefighters, police officers, DPW workers, cleaners, garbagemen, gas station workers, drivers, restaurant and bar workers, grocery and pharmacy workers and countless others are going to work every day to keep others safe and healthy and to provide necessities for those confined more safely at home.”
A similar daily celebration is taking place in Geneva.