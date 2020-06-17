The second of New York's free fishing opportunities in 2020 is slated for June 27-28 on all waters statewide.
"This free fishing weekend could not have come at a better time," Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Amid the uncertainty of these challenging times, being home together has allowed many families to get outdoors and experience new activities.
"Free fishing days provide the perfect opportunity for all New Yorkers — from Brooklyn to Buffalo and from Montauk to Mount Marcy — to try fishing for the first time and encourage those who have fished before to dust off their fishing rods and get outside."
For beginning anglers interested in getting started, the "I FISH NY Beginners' Guide to Freshwater Fishing" provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod, to identifying your catch, and understanding fishing regulations.
Additional free fishing opportunities in 2020 include National Hunting and Fishing Day Sept. 26 and Veterans Day Nov. 11.
During these designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.
DEC reminds anglers to maintain safe social distancing while fishing (PDF) this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Guidelines to protect yourself and others include:
• Fish local. Stay close to home. Keep your fishing trip short. Avoid high-traffic destinations.
• Be safe. Avoid crowds and groups. Keep a distance of six feet or more from others. When fishing from a boat, make sure it's large enough so persons on board are at least six feet from one another.
• Stay home. If you're not feeling well, stay home. Anyone 70 and older or with a compromised immune system should postpone their trip.
• Be adaptive. Move quickly through parking lots and paths. If crowded, choose a different fishing location, or time to visit.
Anglers fishing from boats should be able to maintain at least six feet of distance between one another. For more information on boating guidelines and safety, go to State Parks website and DEC websites.