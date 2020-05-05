NEWARK — Although there’s a possibility the one-act play “The Writer’s Plight” Newark High School senior McKinley Miller wrote last summer may not be performed onstage at NHS anytime soon, it’s now in virtual production with the support of NHS Drama Club Director Emily Howard.
Miller says she wrote the play with encouragement from Howard who had shared information about some creative writing contests last summer.
Soon after, Miller got to work on a one-act play.
“The Writer’s Plight” is a story about a struggling young writer who is beginning to give up on his career as an author when he is visited in his sleep by the characters in the fledgling stories he’s writing. They try to convince him to continue writing to save their own lives.
“At its core, this show is a conversation about why the arts are important — mainly creative writing — and why people should pursue them,” Miller explained.
After she finished writing the play, she gave it to Howard to read last fall. She loved it.
Because of its quality, Howard knew it would be a great one-act for interested Drama Club students to produce and also provide the club with a “great opportunity for us to produce a student written work.”
“I offered to direct the play,” she said. “We planned to hold auditions after the spring musical and bring it to the NHS stage in May.”
In 2017, Howard began a tradition of having a student-directed one-act play each May.
“The Drama Club forms a subcommittee that picks a piece of theater, organizes the short rehearsal process and ultimately puts the play on stage,” Howard said. “This is a great recruitment tool for the club and it allows the students to take ownership of parts of the theater process they haven’t been involved in before. This year, our committee was planning to produce two pieces — McKinley’s play and one other short comedy that involved many actors.”
But the COVID-19 shutdown changed that plan.
“Due to the coronavirus, we had to postpone the event,” Howard said.
However, that has not stopped the Drama Club from proceeding with auditions, casting and virtual rehearsal with the intent of eventually performing the play.
“I’m not exactly sure what the end result will be,” Howard said. “Right now, I am focusing on the process . . .”
Obviously, there are some challenges.
“I’ve never worked with a student playwright before, so this experience was already unconventional,” Howard said. “I decided that we could still hold auditions, cast the play, and “workshop” the piece through an online rehearsal process. I made an announcement at a virtual Drama Club meeting and sent out audition notices through email. Actors had to find and prepare a monologue for auditions and then to schedule an online meeting with McKinley and me. We had six actors audition — the perfect number needed for the play. McKinley and I met together after all of the auditions to cast the show.”
The cast and their grade levels include: Miller, Cody Acquista (10), Dylan Burley (10), Jack Comella (11), Ryan Hermenet (11), Veronica Swann (10) and Deborah Szarek (12).
“Last week we held our first read-through with the cast. We decided as a group, to meet twice a week,” Howard said. “This week I asked all of the actors to reflect on their characters and come ready to discuss who they are and what their inspirations might be. I think it will lead to some very interesting and fruitful discussions. We have a unique opportunity to work directly with the playwright in our rehearsal room. It will be a mutually beneficial process for the actors and McKinley. I’m excited to see if any adjustments are made to her script based on what she sees the actors bring to the characters.
“In our typical rehearsal process, I stress the basic rules of improv theater. The first of which is to say “yes, and!” That means that whatever your scene partner (or life!) throws at you — agree — and then add something. Keep the story moving along. That’s exactly what we are trying to do by rehearsing McKinley’s one-act play — keep progressing the story. Social distancing is providing an unprecedented challenge but I’m excited to see what the end result could be.”
So is Miller, who joined Drama Club during the fall of her sophomore year. She’s performed in a number of plays and musicals and also attended the New York State Theatre Education Association’s student conference this January along with 12 other NHS students.
“She had a standout performance as Athena this fall in our production of Argonautika,” Howard said. “She loves researching all aspects of a piece of theater and relating it back to its historical and literary references. It is not surprising to me that McKinley wrote a play. I know her ... plans involve creative writing. I can absolutely see her theater background playing a role in where life takes her.”
Miller, who wants to pursue film and or theatrical writing in college, says her dreams are already coming true.
“Even in these times, this is more that I could have imagined,’’ she said. “Just writing the play was fun. But now this. I never thought there would be a possibility of doing this play with people who care about the things I care about. It’s a dream come true and more than I could have imagined.”