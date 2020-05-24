PENN YAN — The 181st edition of the Yates County Fair will have to wait until next year.
The fair board recently voted unanimously to cancel the fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was scheduled for July 7-11 at the fairgrounds on Old Route 14A.
“This whole pandemic is and has been financially devastating to many Yates County residents as well as supporting businesses,” said Jim Folts, the fair’s acting general manager. “The board would like to thank each and every sponsor, vendor, all volunteers, 4-Hers, Yates County Cooperative Extension, FFA, and all fair-goers young and old.”
Board President John Andersen, who has been involved with the event for 56 years, added, “We are looking forward to next year and it will be bigger and better than ever.”