SENECA FALLS — Angela Anderson and Autumn DeVries don’t have seniors who are missing out on the celebrations of their final spring semester as high school students.
Anderson’s oldest is a junior; DeVries’ son graduated last year. However, the fact that the Mynderse Academy Class of 2020 can’t enjoy the fruits of their high school careers due to COVID-19 “kind of hit us hard,” Anderson said.
The two women are longtime friends who graduated from Mynderse in 1999. Anderson said they enjoyed their senior year making great memories, and couldn’t stop thinking about what the current seniors were going to miss.
“It just breaks my heart to watch what they have to go through,” Anderson said. “I’m sure they’re overwhelmed trying to celebrate their achievements, and they can’t now.”
So, the duo contacted high school Principal Faith Lewis with their idea to raise money for banners to be hung on downtown light poles. With the district’s blessing, Anderson and DeVries launched the Facebook fundraiser April 20 with a goal of $2,100 — an amount they reached in five hours. An additional $2,400 was raised before the duo ended the fundraiser after seven days.
The remaining money was donated to the senior class account.
“It was amazing,” Anderson said. “I couldn’t believe it, but I wasn’t actually surprised. Our community is so giving, and we always come together when we are needed.”
The banners were hung this past weekend, and senior parents quickly posted photos of their seniors’ images downtown on social media, along with plenty of messages of gratitude. The school district’s Facebook page had more than 1,000 shares and 200-plus comments about the effort.
Anderson and DeVries’ 1999 classmate, Brad Van Dusen, a professional photographer who often works with the school district, ordered the 85 banners and facilitated a quick turnaround. Anderson said Ferrara Lumber donated supplies to affix the banners to the poles and the Seneca Falls Fire Department helped hang them Friday and Saturday. The sturdy vinyl posters are about 4 feet tall, and the images are the ones used as senior portraits in the school yearbook. They are hung on light poles on Fall Street, with pictures visible from either direction.
DeVries was still a little awestruck that their “one small idea” to show the seniors that their community supports and recognizes them was realized so successfully — and quickly.
“It was just about doing something for these kids and doing something to bring the community together for them,” she said.