SENECA FALLS — A woman attending a Nov. 7 Ladies Day Luncheon at Calvary Chapel on Route 89 has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Seneca County Health Department.
The county’s public health staff members are conducting contact tracing in response.
Anyone who attended the luncheon potentially has been exposed to the virus and must quarantine for 14 days. Attendees should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.
Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart said the prolonged period of exposure while unmasked and sitting close together has prompted an elevated risk of exposure for those attending the luncheon. Swinehart said although the risk of transmission may be low, the meal was served buffet style and people were unmasked for a prolonged period of time during the meal — “which prompts additional concern.”
“The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Seneca County has escalated over the past few weeks,” Swinehart said. “It is imperative that everyone continue to maintain social distancing, mask wearing and disinfecting surfaces in an attempt to prevent the further spread of this virus.”
“We are approaching the beginning of the holiday season and it is natural for families to want to get together to celebrate,” Swinehart continued. “We understand the challenges that we are all facing as we make our plans for holiday celebrations and realize that these events must be limited.”
Swinehart also emphasized the importance of people getting a flu shot this year.
Groups who would like to host parties or dinners are reminded that these events are limited to a maximum of 50 people, which includes servers and wait staff, unless they are held at a restaurant where the maximum attendance is 50% of capacity. Swinehart reminded all that fire halls, schools, gymnasiums and church halls are not restaurants and are limited to 50 people.
Find state guidelines can be found at https://forward.ny.gov.