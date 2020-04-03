HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Public Health Department reported Friday that two residents at a local nursing home tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release, county Public Health Director Mary Beer said her department is working closely with the state Department of Health and the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare after two residents there tested positive.
The center, privately owned, is off County Road 46 in Hopewell. Formerly called the Ontario County Health Facility, it was sold by the county in 2014 to a New York City-based company, Centers Health Care.
"As one of the leading skilled nursing facilities in central and western New York, Ontario Center will continue to monitor each and every resident and staff personnel during this crisis," Rebecca Butler, Ontario Center administrator, said in the press release. "Our clinical staff, who have been in proper PPE (personal protective equipment) gear since early March under the guidelines by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are making sure all residents are receiving the best care possible and that the staff are safe. The health of every person in Ontario Center are first and foremost our top priority."
Beer said her department is actively investigating the positive cases and notifying the contacts of the two patients.