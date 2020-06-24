SENECA FALLS — New York Chiropractic College will reopen part of its campus for hands-on clinical training next week.
About a quarter of the college’s 800-plus students will participate, beginning June 29 — staving off a potential crisis that could have jeopardized the future of the college. The college’s dining hall and library will be converted to training stations.
NYCC officials mounted a campaign asking the state to allow them to reopen parts of their campus for the doctor of chiropractic degree candidates to get the mandated clinical training needed to graduate his year. The college is modifying its safety plan to be in alignment with the state’s Phase 4 guidelines.
“New York state is now permitting medical colleges to once again offer in-person coursework,” NYCC President Dr. Michael Mestan said. “This provides NYCC the opportunity to resume the intensive hands-on instruction its doctor of chiropractic program requires. As such, the college will welcome chiropractic students to return to campus in phases, beginning at the end of June.”
Mestan said the college, which covers 286 acres along Route 89, has worked with health and safety experts in coming up with a campus safety reopening plan that includes:
• Increased cleaning of high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces.
• Expanding learning times and spaces, such as using large open spaces as new, physically-distanced technique labs.
• Implementing physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings in learning spaces, offices and common areas.
• Limiting non-essential gatherings and meetings.
• Instituting screening and health checks for those who enter the campus.
The Town Board, Seneca County Board of Supervisors and state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, had backed the college’s effort to reopen early.
Speaking of the upcoming academic year, the college has adjusted its calendar in proactively planning for what many experts predict will be a second wave of COVID-19 later in 2020. Returning students will begin the fall trimester in August, earlier than normal, while new students arrive on campus in September. Mestan said this schedule will allow for face-to-face instruction to be completed before transitioning to remote learning sometime later in the fall.