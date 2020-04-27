LATHAM — The announcement that many suspected came down from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Monday morning: There will be no state championships for spring sports in 2020.
However, no decision has been made as yet regarding the regular season for Section V — and eight other sections statewide.
A press release issued by the NYSPHSAA Monday officially scuttled state championships for boys and girls track & field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf, and boys and girls lacrosse. Those events had been scheduled to occur June 4-13.
It means that the Penn Yan boys lacrosse team will not be able to make its annual push for a state title, and Geneva High School senior Ryan Fishback, who is headed to Virginia Tech, will not have the opportunity to defend his NYSPHSAA singles championship in boys tennis.
“Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible,” NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica said. “Canceling the remaining winter state championships in late March was challenging, and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing.”
“Today’s decision is difficult for the membership of NYSPHSAA,” added Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director. “We certainly sympathize with the students, coaches and their school communities, especially the graduating seniors.”
The NYSPHSAA will continue to rely upon information from the state Department of Health, local health departments, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for information and guidance on COVID-19 and its impact upon the spring regular season.
Long Island, which includes Sections VIII and XI, canceled their spring sports seasons April 21. Individual sections have the authority to decide whether to hold regular-season contests.
The date students can return to school will play a significant role in whether spring sports are held at all.