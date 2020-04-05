CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Office for the Aging is assisting older adults in Ontario County with home delivered meals, grocery shopping, errands and other services during this pandemic.
People age 60 or older are reminded to stay home and out of public places during the COVID-19 pandemic because they are at higher risk than other age groups. Since many seniors live alone, this may cause a sense of isolation and loneliness, so the Office also has volunteers available to make friendly telephone calls to help people through this difficult time.
There has been an overwhelming response from the community to the Office’s call for help and there are volunteers ready to help homebound seniors.
Visit www.co.ontario.ny.us/aging for lists of resources on delivery services for groceries, pharmacies and food pantries.
Call the Office’s NY Connects program to speak to a Resource Advisor at (585) 396-4047 or (585) 396-4040.