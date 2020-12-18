CANANDAIGUA — With COVID-19 cases at an all-time high, Ontario County officials are urging residents to avoid gathering for the upcoming holidays.
“We are in a very urgent phase of the pandemic here, and people need to adjust their behavior,” said Mary Beer, the county’s director of public health. “Unfortunately, too many people are operating under a false sense of security that they will not contract or spread the virus.”
The county’s public health department reported 869 positive cases of the novel coronavirus during the first 15 days of December. That exceeds the combined cases reported in October (220) and November (632).
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the Finger Lakes is leading all 10 regions in the state in positive test results with a seven-day average of 8.2%. The state identifies the Finger Lakes region as Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.
Deputy County Administrator Brian Young said the region is in jeopardy of entering a yellow, orange or worst-case red zone. The latter would place more restrictions on public gatherings and close non-essential businesses.
“Residents must take this very seriously, as they are the ones in control of whether or not we enter any of these cluster zones,” Young said. “We must reduce the spread.”
Since the pandemic started, nearly 2,200 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including 83 new cases Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 42 county residents have died from the virus and 25 were hospitalized.
Beer and Young said the recent outbreak is placing a severe strain on the county’s health department staff, which is responsible for managing all reported cases. As of Wednesday, 538 people who have tested positive are isolated, monitored and checked daily by county health employees, and 870 more people are categorized as quarantined and being actively monitored by the department.
A quarantine period of 10 days is required for people who have been in contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19. Beer and Young said Thanksgiving gatherings and relaxed behavior when it comes to preventative health measures have resulted in the increased COVID-19 transmissions the county is experiencing.
“This year, Ontario County residents must observe the holidays with extreme caution, or more people are going to get sick and lives will be lost,” Young said.
Young said the county is waiting on information from the state Department of Health about distributing vaccines in the county. On Tuesday, county staff did a mass vaccination training, a routine drill the county health department conducts annually.
“Everyone is pleased to know a vaccine will soon be here ... but we are not out of the woods yet,” Young said. “We must all continue to take this very seriously and take the steps necessary to stop the spread of this highly contagious virus. That means social gatherings should not be taking place.”