HOPEWELL — Planning an Easter egg hunt this weekend for your child or children, limiting it to those in the household?
No problem.
Planning an Easter brunch or dinner for extended family?
Problem.
That is the mantra from public health officials, who are encouraging people to reschedule Easter plans — at least when it comes to family gatherings — until social distancing stops. Religious ceremonies are encouraged through technology that includes social media.
Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, said social distancing is part of “New York State on PAUSE,” a 10-point plan to prevent more cases of COVID-19. It carries potentially large fines for what are considered non-essential gatherings of any size or reason.
Beer said people who are physically distanced from family and friends can stay connected through social media applications including FaceTime, Facebook Video, Skype, and Google Hangout. Parents are urged to supervise children using those apps.
Religious entities are also using social media to connect people.
“It is vitally important that we adhere to social distancing to prevent more cases of COVID-19 in our communities. We encourage you to celebrate the holiday with the people that are in your current household,” Beer said in a press release. “An Easter egg hunt in your backyard with members of your household (those isolating with you) is a great way to give kids a sense of normalcy during this time. Easter dinner with your extended family isn’t canceled, it is simply rescheduled.”
"We know that religious services and other holiday traditions are very important, but we ask that you please keep in-person celebrations limited to those that live in your household," added Deb Minor, public health director for Yates and Schuyler counties.