Ontario County has been chosen to receive $44,073 for Phase 37 and $62,835 under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army, and, United Way Worldwide.
A Local Board is then charged with distributing the funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
The Local Board is made up of service organizations that will determine how the funds awarded to Ontario County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Kari Buch, 5297 Parkside Drive, Suite #440, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or (585) 394-6550 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, May 22.